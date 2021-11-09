Workshop for unmarried parents coming to Newbridge Family Resource Centre

File pic
A workshop aimed at helping unmarried parents understand their rights will be coming to Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NRFC) soon.
Treoir will host a virtual Zoom workshop next week in association with NRFC.
Anyone interested can contact NRFC on 045 438 173 or email admin@newbridgefrc.ie.
The event will take place on November 15 from 10am until 11:30am.
Treoir is a registered charity that provides a free, confidential, specialist information service for parents not married to each other, living together or apart, as well as their extended families and those working with them.
It provides information on legal, social welfare and parenting issues.
Further information about Treoir can be found by clicking here.
