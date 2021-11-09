Leak detection works to result in brief water outage in Naas

File photo
Essential leak detection works will be carried out in an area within Naas soon, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
It said in an online statement that on Wednesday November 10, the water supply in Caragh View, Naas will be disrupted between 9.30am and 5pm, in order to facilitate these works.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.