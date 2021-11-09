Search

09/11/2021

Kildare-Lexington Student Exchange Programme returns for 2022

Pic: Kildare County Council

The annual Kildare-Lexington Student Exchange Programme has returned for yet another year.

Kildare County Council are now inviting interested students to apply for the 2022 programme at Lexington, which is located in the US state of Kentucky. 

To apply, students must complete and return the official application form with parent(s)/guardian(s) consent before the closing date of Friday 19th November. 

The application form is available to download here: http://www.kildaretwinning.ie/happening/ 

The annual exchange takes place during the summer holidays and affords Kildare students (age 16+ years) the opportunity to spend time in Lexington and to welcome a student into their home in return. 

Students are accompanied on the exchange by an adult chaperone.

In 2022, Kildare students will travel to Lexington at the start of July; with the U.S. students travelling to Kildare later in the month.

The exchange receives funding support from County Kildare Twinning, therefore minimising the fee payable by each participating student. 

County Kildare has been twinned with Lexington since 1984. 

