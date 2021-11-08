Kildare gardaí arrest motorist who was FOUR times over legal limit at checkpoint

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Garda officers in Kildare recently arrested a motorist who was four times over the legal limit.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter detailed that the Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint when they stopped the motorist.
They were arrested, with legal proceedings to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.