Search

06/11/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Spacious family home near Monasterevin for €575,000

Ballykelly View, Quinnsboro: Spacious, energy-efficient home in rural setting

Kildare Property Watch: Spacious family home near Monasterevin for €575,000

Ballykelly View is on the market

Reporter:

Reporter

An energy-efficient six-bedroom detached home with a workshop on over half an acre of land, situated close to Monasterevin, is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers with an asking price of €575,000.

According to the selling agent, Ballykelly View is an ‘A’ rated home presented in immaculate condition throughout. Located just 2km from Monasterevin, the residence extends to c 3,552 sq ft (c 330 sq.m.) and is an ideal family home.

Set on a circa 0.57 acre site, the property is accessed via electric gates. The enclosed site is facing west to the rear and there is a wrap-around tarmacadam driveway and a large workshop beside the residence.

The home itself extends to c 3,552 sq ft (c 330 sq m) comprising a hall, sittingroom, kitchen/diningroom, sunroom, utility, six bedrooms, two ensuites, two bathrooms and a comms room.

Outside there is an enclosed private west facing garden which is in full sunlight from mid-morning until sundown and workshop with electric roller door (3.3m height) with electricity.

The specification is very high, with granite window sills, air-to-water heating and very high levels of insulation.

The M7 motorway is within easy access, along with bus and rail services at Monasterevin providing excellent access to Dublin and its surrounds.

Find out more

The property is for sale through Mark Neylon of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550, who is guiding offers in excess of €575,000 and can be contacted for further information.

See more photographs below:

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media