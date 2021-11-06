Kildare Property Watch: Spacious family home near Monasterevin for €575,000

An energy-efficient six-bedroom detached home with a workshop on over half an acre of land, situated close to Monasterevin, is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers with an asking price of €575,000.

According to the selling agent, Ballykelly View is an ‘A’ rated home presented in immaculate condition throughout. Located just 2km from Monasterevin, the residence extends to c 3,552 sq ft (c 330 sq.m.) and is an ideal family home.

Set on a circa 0.57 acre site, the property is accessed via electric gates. The enclosed site is facing west to the rear and there is a wrap-around tarmacadam driveway and a large workshop beside the residence.

The home itself extends to c 3,552 sq ft (c 330 sq m) comprising a hall, sittingroom, kitchen/diningroom, sunroom, utility, six bedrooms, two ensuites, two bathrooms and a comms room.

Outside there is an enclosed private west facing garden which is in full sunlight from mid-morning until sundown and workshop with electric roller door (3.3m height) with electricity.

The specification is very high, with granite window sills, air-to-water heating and very high levels of insulation.

The M7 motorway is within easy access, along with bus and rail services at Monasterevin providing excellent access to Dublin and its surrounds.

The property is for sale through Mark Neylon of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550, who is guiding offers in excess of €575,000 and can be contacted for further information.

