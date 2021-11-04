Search

04/11/2021

Kildare charity, Camphill to hold recruitment open evening

One of Kildare's best loved charities is holding a recruitment opening evening next week. 

Camphill Communities of Ireland have several full time permanent social care positions available in the Kildare area. 

"We will be hosting a recruitment open evening at our national office, Unit W5D Ladytown Business Park, Naas, Co Kildare W91 W26T on Wednesday November 10 from 4pm to 7.30pm.  If you have a level 7 on the QQI Framework, BA in Social Care Studies or equivalent relevant qualification in Health or Social Care or a QQI Level 5 Major Award in Community/Healthcare on the QQI Framework (with 8 completed modules) and would like to join our passionate and dynamic team we would love to meet you and discuss the positions that we have available," it said.

"Candidates who have previous experience in social care and who are on a path to obtaining relevant qualifications will also be considered for interview so please do come along to meet us. If you are interested in interviewing on the day for any of the Social Care roles please bring along a full up to date cv and copy of qualifications. Contact: info@camphill.ie, go to our website to register your interest or just come along on the day."

