Kildare motorist gets five months for going nearly twice the speed limit on N7 Road

A 21-year-old man has been handed down a five month jail sentence for dangerous driving in March of last year.

Brian Szekely, with an address at 225 River Forest in Leixlip, pleaded guilty to going at 193 km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N7 Road at Greenhills in Kill on March 26 2020 at around 11:30pm.

Solicitor Aisling Murphy represented the defendant, last Wednesday, where she told Naas District Court that her client was on his way to Dublin because he believed his mother was seriously ill, and sped off because the roads were quiet at the time.

However, the garda who tailed and arrested him said that he was accompanied by two other men in his car, and added that the defendant coughed in his direction twice.

Ms Murphy replied that her client did not intentionally mean to cough at the garda's general direction.

The garda officer noted that Mr Szekely admitted to him that he only had a Learner permit.

He also said that the defendant had no previous convictions.

After considering the evidence, Judge Desmond Zaidan said that while no harm was ultimately caused, he felt that he nevertheless put both his passengers and other drivers in danger.

The judge added that he needed to send a “deterrent message” to would-be dangerous drivers.

He imposed a five-month jail sentence on the defendant, along with a two year disqualification from driving.

The judge also said that Mr Szekely would have to resit his driving test in the event of a successful appeal.