COP26 solidarity protest to take place in Kildare this weekend

A protest that will be held in solidarity with the ongoing COP26 event in Glasgow will go ahead in County Kildare this weekend.
Deirdre Lane, a member of the Kildare Environmental Network (KEEN), added: "We're combining it with Community Garden information, and will be giving out some vegetables and herbs from the garden."
"You might have been considering going to the march in Dublin, but we would love all of you to join us (in Kildare)."
The Global Day for Climate Justice protest will be held on Saturday November 6 at the square in Kilcock, and starts at 12pm.
