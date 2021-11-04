Minister to launch new art book by Alan Keane at Kildare Art Gallery 

The Minister for Arts and Culture, Catherine Martin will officially launch the Art Book “The Source” in Kilcock Art Gallery this Saturday, November 6 at 2.15pm.



The idea which began during lockdown by Author Alan Keane for Art lovers and enthusiasts on Saturday mornings on YouTube, grew into a valuable source of information, inspiration for artists and art lovers all over the world. He began by asking artists if he could virtually visit their studios live via Zoom, to show their studios, techniques, work practices and lives.



This in turn took on a life of its own as professional artists began to see the merit of seeing how their peers operated. It gave an opportunity to ask questions of each other. Having produced over 50 YouTube interviews, Alan Keane decided to capture this unique series into a book.

Detailed within the book are artists’ résumés, snippets from their interviews, examples of their work and links to over 60 hours of recorded studio visits full of enlightening conversations with painters, ceramicists, sculptors, gallerists, poets, writers, composers, singers, musicians, actors, film makers and photographers who share their stories and insights, their studio set-up and at times revealing their artistic and creative ‘secrets’.



A unique feature of the book is a QR code under each artist which brings the reader from their page into their interview on "The Artist’s Well" YouTube channel.



In her FOREWORD for the book, Minister Catherine Martin wrote, “At a time of separation and restriction, Artist’s Well founder Alan Keane created an opportunity of shared interest, artistic insight and the human stories behind the work of painters, sculptors, poets, photographers, actors and singers…a series of conversation brought together in a book which is a tangible example of what has been achieved during the difficult period of time our country has experienced.”

“In this series and ‘The Source’, Alan has opened up a new pathway and avenue of accessibility for all, regardless of where they live or their circumstances, to the world of art and the works produced by these talented Artists.”



The book features well-known names such as Robert Ballagh, Martin Gale RHA, Catherine Greene, Tim Goulding, Margo Banks and many more.

The artbook “The Source” is available via Alan Keane’s website www.aka.ie