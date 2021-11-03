Naas Gardaí stop motorist who was "reading" while driving

The car being seized at the scene / PHOTOS: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol recently when they observed a car driving in a erratic manner.
Officers said "the driver was looking down reading a sheet of paper."
A check using the Mobility App revealed that the motor tax expired 637 days or almost two years ago.
The car was seized and an Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Elsewhere, the Unit detected a N Plate driver parked across two disabled parking spaces.
An Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
Gardaí added: "Please keep these spaces clear for those who require them."
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed check on the N7 detected an unaccompanied learner driver with No L-Plates travelling at a speed of 153 KM/H in a 100 KM/H zone.
The car was seized and an Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.