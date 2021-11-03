Naas resident wakes up to find window smashed

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A window was broken in a house in Naas while the occupant was asleep.
The incident happened in the Lacken View residential area on Saturday last.
The resident discovered the smashed glass after waking up.
Gardaí said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on the 30th October 2021 where a window was broken in a house.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
