TRAFFIC: Delays after crash between HGV and car on M50

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
Traffic delays were caused by a collision between a car and a HGV on the M50 this morning.
The incident happened on the southbound lanes at Junction 6 Blanchardstown.
A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We're currently attending a car/HGV collision Southbound J6 Blanchardstown.
"Temporary lane closures as we work to clear the incident."
