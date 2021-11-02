Search

02/11/2021

Contents of luxury Newbridge mansion going under the hammer

Contents of luxury Newbridge mansion going under the hammer

Barrettstown House outside Newbridge

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The furniture and furnishings of a lavish country mansion near Newbridge are going under the hammer in a two-day auction today and tomorrow.

Almost 900 items are for sale from the 19th century Barrettstown House which was put on the market for €3 million in recent months.

The auction on Tuesday and Wednesday is being handled by auctioneers, Sheppards Irish Auction House based in Durrow.

Many lots feature furniture and furnishings which are expected to fetch high prices.

A handmade Chinese carpet has a guide price of between €5,000 and €8,000 while a pair of Chinese Qing Yuhuchunping Vases have a guide price of between €3,000 and €5,000.

Other lots include a Chinese Qing dynasty imperial court silk robe and a 19th century Indian embroidered shawl.

A unique item is 164-piece chess which has a guide price of €500.

The nine-bedroom home, which sits on 25 acres beside the River Liffey underwent a full refurbishment in the mid 1990s, under the guidance of historical architecture experts.

