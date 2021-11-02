Search

02/11/2021

Work underway on landmark Kildare building

Major restoration underway for landmark Kildare building

Windows being replaced on Virginia Lodge today

Work is underway on a landmark property in Kildare Town.

Virginia Lodge town house, which was built in the mid-1800s, is located on Market Square and is known for its mature gardens.

It was sold earlier this year for €555,000.

The three-bedroom property has two reception rooms and an overall floor area of 185 square metres. 

Work is being carried out this week to remove and replace the existing windows.

The property was once the home of the Superintendent of the RIC Barracks which was located across the street.

Plans were lodged in 2019 with Kildare Co Council to make changes to the protected structure.

Changes include plague advertising signage to the main entrance and minor internal alterations to accommodate bedrooms to ground and first floor levels.

In 1922, the property was bought by representative of the newly formed Irish Free State Government.

There was once a tennis court in the back garden and the garden wall is the original boundary wall of Kildare.

The first private telephone in Kildare was installed in Virginia Lodge.

The five-bay two-storey stone house stands on 0.3 of an acre.

The property includes an impressive raised double-height conservatory.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media