Work underway on landmark Kildare building

Work is underway on a landmark property in Kildare Town.

Virginia Lodge town house, which was built in the mid-1800s, is located on Market Square and is known for its mature gardens.

It was sold earlier this year for €555,000.

The three-bedroom property has two reception rooms and an overall floor area of 185 square metres.

Work is being carried out this week to remove and replace the existing windows.

The property was once the home of the Superintendent of the RIC Barracks which was located across the street.

Plans were lodged in 2019 with Kildare Co Council to make changes to the protected structure.

Changes include plague advertising signage to the main entrance and minor internal alterations to accommodate bedrooms to ground and first floor levels.

In 1922, the property was bought by representative of the newly formed Irish Free State Government.

There was once a tennis court in the back garden and the garden wall is the original boundary wall of Kildare.

The first private telephone in Kildare was installed in Virginia Lodge.

The five-bay two-storey stone house stands on 0.3 of an acre.

The property includes an impressive raised double-height conservatory.