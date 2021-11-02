Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 2

The death has occurred of Christopher Birchall

Mineview House, Commons Road, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary / Maynooth, Kildare



Christopher Birchall, Mineview House, Commons Road, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary & formerly Maynooth, Co. Kildare, 31st October 2021. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, sons Damien & Declan, daughter Tanya, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Messages of sympathy can be left in the Condolence book below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Helen Lawler (née Quinn)

Newtown, Bert, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, son Brian, sister Madge, brother-in-law Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godson Stephen, Stephen's wife Georgina and their children Niamh and Cian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday evening (November 3rd ). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McGrath (née Twomey)

Skehana, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Cork / Kildare



Margaret (Peg) McGrath (nee Twomey) : 30th Oct, 2021

Skehana, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny

and formerly of Lissacresig, Co. Cork

Sallins & Downings Cross, Prosperous, Co. Kildare

Peacefully, at home. Peg will be sadly missed by her son Troy, and partner Sirkku, daughter Ramona and son-in-law Richard, sister Eileen, grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Raymond, Dawn, Carrie, Leanne, Dylan and Rory, and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Myley, brothers Mat and Dan, sister Noreen and nephew Matthew.

MAY PEG REST IN PEACE

A Private Family Funeral Service will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, on Tuesday, 2nd November, at 11.40am.

The Service can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy and share memories of Peg can do so in the condolence section below.

The family are very appreciative of your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) McLoughlin

Clongorey, Newbridge, Kildare



McLoughlin, James (Jimmy), Clongorey, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 30th October 2021, (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Jimmy, husband of the late Josephine and father of the late Gerard. Sadly missed by his son Seamus and granddaughter Eilis, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm with prayers at 6.30pm, (for family & close friends). Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Funeral Mass 11am. Burial afterwards in Barretstown Cemetery.

House strictly private on Thursday morning please.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Murphy

Bolton Hill, Moone, Kildare



Daniel (Dan) Murphy, Bolton Hill, Moone, Co. Kildare – 31st October 2021 suddenly at Naas Hospital; predeceased by his brother Nicholas and sister Nelly; sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, daughters Niamh, Aoife and Orla, son-in-law Derek, brothers Thomas and Peter, sisters Kathleen, Ann, Mary and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Kieran and Cliona, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Dan rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Blessed Trinity, Moone on Thursday, 4th November for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Moone New Cemetery.

Dan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/moone-webcam/

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines. House private please.

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.