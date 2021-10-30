Heated debate between councillors on forging links with China

Councillors at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting debated links between Ireland and China in the context of an Irish citizen being detained in the Asian country.

Father-of-four Richard O’Halloran has been prevented from leaving China since February 2019 when he travelled to Shanghai to resolve an ongoing commercial and legal issue involving the Chinese owner of the firm he works for, Dublin-based aircraft leasing company China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS Ireland).

There are no allegations of wrongdoing against Mr O’Halloran, but Chinese authorities have refused to let him leave the country while a financial and legal solution is worked out.

Mr O’Halloran’s wife Tara and supporters have been campaigning on his behalf and have raised the issue with the government and the Minister for Foreign Affairs.



A motion before the MD on October 20 last by Councillor Noel Connolly of Sinn Féin said that in light of the continued detention of Mr O’Halloran, that this council reverse a decision taken at the September 2019 meeting to liaise with the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Ireland with a view to exploring a Sister City relationship or economic and cultural collaboration between Jingdezhen City in Jiangxi Province on the basis of mutual links through craft industries and tourism.

The motion also asked that the Municipal District correspond with the Chinese Ambassador and the Minister for Foreign Affairs on the issue.

In response to the motion, Council officials insisted last week that no decision was made to pursue the issue at the September 2019 meeting, except to refer it to the Director of Community and Economic Development for further information.

The statement added: “No further action has been taken. There is no decision to be rescinded in this case.”

Cllr Mark Stafford told the monthly meeting he has been following the case and added that he hopes that Mr O’Halloran is returned safely to his family.

He added that the Chinese Ambassador in Ireland has a general role in inviting community representatives to foster mutually beneficial business ties with parts of China.

He said: “I wouldn’t like to see this being used as a political football or being turned into an international incident.”

Cllr Noel Heavey said that the MD had no role in discussing international relations between Ireland and China.

He asked: “What am I doing here.

“I’m not sure that this is on order. We should concern ourselves with matters to do with the constituents of the MD.”

He added later: “I fail to see how it is even helpful in having the conversation.”

In regard to his motion, Cllr Connolly said: “We should be trying to help the O’Halloran family in any way possible.”

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy claimed that alleged human rights violations by China should also be inserted into the motion.

Cllr Kevin Duffy said that such issues had no relevance to the MD and it was operating outside its remit.

Cllr Connolly said that many people have concerns about China’s human rights record but he specifically wanted to highlight the O’Halloran case so the MD could help in a small way.

Cllr Duffy asked if human rights issues in relation to other countries would be included but Cllr McLoughlin Healy claimed this comment was “facetious” and “patronising”.

Before the debate concluded, the original motion as well as amended versions failed to get the majority agreement of the members.

