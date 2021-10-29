This Kildare playground will be closed next Monday

Pic: Kildare County Council
A playground in Kildare will be closed next Monday, the county council (KCC) has confirmed.
It is understood that this will be done in order to facilitate routine maintenance including repairs to the wooden steps at the slide.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
KCC added that it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
