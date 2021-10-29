Teenager alleged to have beaten up bully with knuckledusters, Naas District Court hears

A juvenile allegedly used knuckledusters to assault a relative who was bullying them, Naas District Court was told.

At a previous hearing, the defendant's mother backed up their child's claim that they were being bullied, and decided to take matters into their own hands.

The defendant was accused of assaulting the relative with the help of another person, and kicking the defendant in the head while they were down.

It is alleged that the injured party lost four front teeth and sustained a cut to their forehead as a result of the attack, which they claim was unprovoked.

Tim Kennelly, who defended the juvenile, emphasised that the attack was caused by the anger the defendant felt at the hands of the alleged bully.

However, Judge Desmond Zaidan said he did not accept this defence, as "even a teenager knows how dangerous knuckledusters and a kick to the head can be."

When asked if the defendant had any kind of psychiatric illness or intellectual disability, Kennelly replied that his client had no such conditions.

The defendant will be back to the court on December 2, where a book of evidence is to be presented.

Their bail conditions will continue until their return to court.