Kildare Gardaí issue warning about fireworks

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Kildare Gardaí have issued a warning that fireworks are illegal and possessing them could result in a fine of €10,000 or up to five years in prison.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Every Halloween, An Garda Síochána and the Fire Service receive a high number of callouts to bonfires and firework related incidents.
"An Garda Síochána are urging parents to stay safe and not to buy illegal fireworks for their children this Halloween.
"It’s an offence for anyone to possess fireworks without a license.
"The possession of unlicensed fireworks can result in a fine of up to €10,000 or up to five years imprisonment, or both.
"Fireworks cause damage to property, injury to people and animals, and can be an annoyance to elderly people. An Garda Síochána will continue to confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons without a license."
