Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 29

The death has occurred of Frances BUTTERFIELD (née Thomas)

Celbridge, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare / Dublin



Butterfield (nee Thomas) (Celbridge and Prosperous and formerly of Dublin) – Oct 17, 2021, (peacefully), at Anovocare Nursing Home, Swords, Frances, beloved wife of the late Arthur and dear mother of Jennifer and the late Kenneth; Sadly missed by her loving daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside The Henry Grattan Pub). Removal on Tuesday to Christ Church, Celbridge arriving for 11am Service. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Michael and All Angels Cemetery, Millicent. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

The Funeral Service can be viewed by clicking on the following link: www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Deirdre JORDAN (née Campbell)

Old Connell Weir, Newbridge, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



JORDAN Deirdre (née Campbell) Old Connell Weir, Newbridge and late of Osberstown, Naas, Co Kildare - 28th October 2021 (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, step-daughter Linda, grandson Jack, Deon and baby Amber, sisters Mary, Anne, and Pauline, brothers Tom, Larry, Robert and David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Deirdre Rest in Peace

House Private Please

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Paul Lynch

Maynooth, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



Lynch (Moyglare Hall, Maynooth and formerly of Confey, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Mount Street Group). October 27th 2021. (Suddenly), at home. Paul, beloved husband of Julie. Sadly missed by his loving heartbroken wife, parents Martin and Ciara, brothers Mark and Eoin and their partners Rebecca and Rachel, his grandmother Didi, father-in-law John, sisters-in-law Jane and Emer, brother-in-law Bryan, his loving nieces Kate, Lauren, Amy, Hannah and Lily and nephew Niall, Aunt Aideen and her son Patrick, uncles John and Joe and their partners, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon (31st October) from 4pm until 6pm. House Private except for immediate family and close friends only. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday afternoon (1st November 2021) arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. The Mass may also be viewed by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Big Brother Big Sister Youth Mentoring Programme, Foróige.

May his kind and gentle soul Rest In Peace and may he forever watch over Julie.

The death has occurred of Mary Nolan (née Morley)

Celbridge, Kildare / Mayo



Nolan (née Morley), Mary (The Walled Gardens, Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cloontumper, Bekan, Co. Mayo and Cheshire, England) October 26th 2021. Peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Mary, beloved wife of the late Tom and dear Mum to Aisling. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother P.J., sisters Bridie (Sweeney), Annette (Clancy), Teresa (Morley), large extended family, friends and neighbours. Pre-deceased by her brothers Tom and Noel.

House private.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday morning (30th October) arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. You may also view the Mass by following the link: https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. The committal Service may be viewed by following the link below; Chapel Webstream - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice or The Mater Foundation.