Call for better waiting facilities for motorists at NCT Centre in Naas

A councillor has called for better waiting facilities for motorists at the NCT centre in Naas.

Currently, people must queue outside in all weathers while their vehicles are being tested.

An existing waiting room inside can only accommodate a small number of people due to social distancing requirements.

Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer has raised the issue with Applus Inspection Services Ltd, which operates the National Car Testing service on behalf of the Road Safety Authority,

Cllr O’Dwyer told the Leader: “While the service can only be described as very efficient and the staff extremely courteous, the waiting area during testing needs to be reconsidered.”

She added: “Having visited the centre recently, people were queuing outside with no facilities from inclement weather.

“With the evenings getting darker soon it also will be a concern with the risk of falls.

“Prior to Covid-19 no restrictions were necessary in the waiting room but this is no longer the case.

“I have made contact with the NCT operators suggesting that they consider installing some outdoor facility similar to that was seen in other areas as an alternative to standing out in the cold and rain.”

It’s believed that building any type of permanent or semi-permanent buildings beside the NCT centre for waiting customers may require planning permission.

Some large supermarkets provided marquee-type structures in their car parks when queues formed due to customer quotas during recent lockdowns.

A spokesperson for Applus Inspection Services Ltd, said:

"Unfortunately due to social distancing guidelines we feel it would not be appropriate to provide a covered sheltered area outside the test centres.

"If we were to provide a shelter outside for customers to wait this would encourage customers to congregate in one area together with no room for social distancing amongst them.

"We do advise customers in advance to dress appropriately and provide customers with disposable rain ponchos if they need them."