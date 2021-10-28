New homes planned for site of Old Schoolhouse in Castledermot

The Old Schoolhouse on Abbey Street
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for three new homes in Castledermot village.
The planning documents include the demolition of an existing single-storey extension on the site of the Old Schoolhouse on Abbey Street.
The existing entrance will also be upgraded.
The Old School House is a protected structure.
The estimated value of the project is between €600,000 and €700,000, according to construction database, Construction Information Services.
The Old Schoolhouse first opened its doors in the 1920s as a local government vocational second level school.
It was later converted to a restaurant with adjoining accommodation in the early 1970s.
The property was put up for sale in 2017.
