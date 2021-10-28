Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 28

The death has occurred of Mary Nolan (née Morley)

Celbridge, Kildare / Mayo



Nolan (née Morley), Mary (The Walled Gardens, Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cloontumper, Bekan, Co. Mayo and Cheshire, England) October 26th 2021. Peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Mary, beloved wife of the late Tom and dear Mum to Aisling. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother P.J., sisters Bridie (Sweeney), Annette (Clancy), Teresa (Morley), large extended family, friends and neighbours. Pre-deceased by her brothers Tom and Noel.

House private.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday morning (30th October) arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. You may also view the Mass by following the link: https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. The committal Service may be viewed by following the link below; Chapel Webstream - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice or The Mater Foundation.

The death has occurred of John BRAZIL

Newbridge, Kildare



Brazil - John (Faughart Road, Crumlin and Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge) 23rd October 2021 (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital. Beloved son of the late John and Mary, predeceased by his brother Bernard. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Elizabeth and Josephine, brother-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and the wonderful and caring staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Aungier Street, on Wednesday from 3pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Whitefriar Street, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on www.whitefriarstreetchurch.ie.

The death has occurred of John Cowan

Clane, Kildare



Cowan, John, Clane, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bristol, England, October 22nd 2021, peacefully after a short illness at The Mater Hospital. Loving husband to Angie and devoted father to Katie and Ben. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends both in England and Ireland.

Rest In Peace

John will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the Funeral Home. John's Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday morning at 10:40am in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing.

Due to current restrictions people are asked to please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Crematorium will be operating with protective measures, but people are welcome to view John's Celebration of Life at on Thursday 10:40am by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

John's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive for a Celebration of Life at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 10:40am, followed by cremation. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Family flowers only please and house strictly private.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John Joseph (Joe) Donohoe

Grangehiggin, Kilmeague, Kildare / Robertstown, Kildare



John Joseph (Joe) Donohoe, Grangehiggin, Kilmeague and formerly of Robertstown, Co. Kildare, 24th October 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, in his 97th year. Deeply loved by his wife Bridie, daughters Catherine, Noeleen and Joan, brother Steve, sister Olive, sons-in-law Pat & Ciaran, grandchildren John, Roisin, Niamh, Padraic, Cathal, Aine, Orla and Fionn, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the Funeral Home. Removal on Thursday at 12.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.Family flowers only please.

The funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

The committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed at 2.40pm by click in the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Kelly (née Kenna)

Carbury Village, Carbury, Kildare



Former Sacristan of The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sancta Maria Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by sons Tommy, Jimmy, Kevin, Pat and David, daughters Mary, Paula and Deirdre, brothers Eddie and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Lily Rest in Peace

Lily will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Please wear a face covering and adhere to current guidelines. The Funeral will arrive at The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 7pm on Wednesday for prayers. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Lily's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

If you would like to leave a personal message for the family, please use the condolence link below. Lily's family would like to thank you for your support at this sad and difficult time.