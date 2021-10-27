Break-in at primary school in Naas

FILE PHOTO
A break-in took place at a primary school in Naas last weekend.
The incident took place at the Holy Child school in Ballycane at 5.30am on Saturday.
A window on the building was broken and the front office was ransacked.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station.
