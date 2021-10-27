Young Kildare band to play The Moat

Kovanta
Young Kildare band Kovanta are playing the Moat Theatre on October 31.
The group, who are aged from 13 to 17 years old, formed in 2020 and practised when they could during the restrictions in the Hive youth club in Kildare town.
Two months ago they paid to put on a show for friends and family in the Moat to 50 people.
The Moat were so impressed that they gave them a show of their own.
