Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 26

The death has occurred of John BRAZIL

Newbridge, Kildare



Brazil - John (Faughart Road, Crumlin and Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge) 23rd October 2021 (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital. Beloved son of the late John and Mary, predeceased by his brother Bernard. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Elizabeth and Josephine, brother-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and the wonderful and caring staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Aungier Street, on Wednesday from 3pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Whitefriar Street, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on www.whitefriarstreetchurch.ie.

The death has occurred of Raymond Casey

Station Court, Gorey, Wexford / Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Naas Road, Dublin 12. Beloved son of Cora and the late Ray, father of David and Ben, brother of Robert and Simon. Deeply regretted by his mother, sons, brothers, sisters-in-law Áine and Michelle, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey, on Wednesday 27th October from 6 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas East, Co. Kildare (Eircode W91 VY71) on Thursday 28th October from 10 a.m. with removal at 11 a.m. to Newlands Cross Cremation for Service at 12 noon followed by Cremation.

Owing to the HSE and Government Regulations Social distance rules will apply in the Funeral Home and Crematorium. Please wear masks.

The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this very sad and difficult time and would be grateful if you would express your messages of sympathy on the Condolence link below this notice.

The death has occurred of Annette Burke

Tristernagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Leixlip, Kildare



Annette Burke, Tristernagh, Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath and Leixlip, Co. Kildare. (peacefully after a long illness) on 24th October, 2021.. Pre-deceased by her father Mutt, she will be sadly missed by her loving partner Séan, her children Áine and Liam, her mother Maura, sister Valerie, brothers James and Billy, the Vesey family, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Annette rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence in Tristernagh on Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in Ballynacargy Church (in line with Covid 19 guidelines). Burial afterwards in Sonna cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to her family may do so in the Condolence Book section below.

The death has occurred of James Corban Mangan

St. Conleth's Place, Naas, Kildare



James Corban Mangan, Reading, England & late of St. Conleth’s Place, Naas, Co. Kildare, 18th October 2021. Funeral will take place in England on Thursday, 28th October 2021.

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Kelly (née Kenna)

Carbury Village, Carbury, Kildare



Former Sacristan of The Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sancta Maria Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by sons Tommy, Jimmy, Kevin, Pat and David, daughters Mary, Paula and Deirdre, brothers Eddie and James, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Lily Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John Kenna

Main Street, Monasterevin, Kildare



John Kenna Main Street, Monasterevin County Kildare died on 24th October 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. A devoted husband to the late Helen, father to Noel, P.J. and Jacinta and their spouses Nollaig, Ann and Ciprian, adored grandfather to Jack, Rory, Holly, Sally, Sophie, Craoi and John. Sadly missed by his cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his many nieces, nephews and his wide family circle, his companions and his life long friends, his loving carers and his many loyal customers, serving his community for over 70 years.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm till 8pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to Social Distancing guidelines). Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/