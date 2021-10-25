Suspect armed with knife who panicked after aggravated burglary in house

Gardaí at Gorey Garda Station are investigating an Aggravated Burglary that occurred at Camolin, on Sunday 21 February 2021 at 8.30pm.

The victim and her two young daughters were in their living room, when they heard noises from outside the house, which the mother believed to be caused by the wind.

She was unaware that three unknown males were entering the house via a window at the back of the house.

A short time later two of the suspects entered the living room while the third stood at the door. One of the suspects that entered the living room was armed with a knife and the other with a crowbar.

The suspect with the knife demanded money and jewellery which the victim handed over. The suspects’ demands continued and threats were made to kill the mother. While all of this was going on her two children were screaming and crying.

The suspects panicked and quickly left the premises in a silver or light green metallic Ford Mondeo partial registration number 08 –D.

Description of Suspects

Suspect 1 – Armed with a knife, approx. 19-21 years old. 5’9’’ in height approx, with short brown hair, thin build, long face and wearing a green hoodie.

Suspect 2 – Armed with a crowbar. 5’9’’ in height approx, wearing a dark grey hoodie and a black/green scarf.

Suspect 3 – Male in his late teens / early 20’s. Slim build and 5’9’’ approx. in height.

Appeal:

- Were you in the Limerick Road area of Camolin and surrounding areas on the 21/2/21 (during level 5 lockdown) and did you notice anything unusual/suspicious in or around 8.30 pm.

- Do you believe that you may recognise the suspects from the descriptions given coupled with the evofit image?

- Do you know the movements of the suspect vehicle, a Ford Mondeo silver / green 08 D partial registration, leading up to the incident or indeed its current whereabouts?

- Can you nominate who you believe may have been involved by considering the suspects descriptions together with that of the Ford Mondeo?

Contact Gorey Garda Station at (053) - 943 0690