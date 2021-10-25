Kildare road users urged to be "winter ready" for dark mornings and evenings

Gardaí have issued winter advice for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers:

Pedestrians and cyclists

- To be safe during winter months you must be seen. Ensure you have lights on your bicycle are that they are working correctly.

- Pedestrians should carry a torch when walking during hours of darkness.

- A Hi-Viz jacket is an essential piece of clothing which will make you more visible to other roads users.

- Plan your route before your walk. Use footpaths where provided, if there is no footpath walk facing oncoming traffic and never walk on dual carriageways and motorways. Use pedestrian crossings when provided.



Vehicle Advice

It’s so important to ensure that your vehicle is ‘winter ready’ and there are some checks you can carry out yourself as winter approaches;

- Make sure all your lights are clean and in working order. It’s a good idea to drive using dipped headlights during winter even during the day as it increases your visibility to other road users.

- Check coolant level and washer bottle. Add winter screen wash which will prevent washer jets from freezing.

- Check oil levels and top up if necessary.

- Check wiper blades for cracks or damage and replace if necessary.

- Check tyres. Ensure they have adequate tread depth and are inflated to the correct pressure.