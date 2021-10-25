Search

25/10/2021

Kildare road users urged to be "winter ready" for dark mornings and evenings

Tips for motorists in winter road conditions

FILE PHOTO

Gardaí have issued winter advice for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers:

Pedestrians and cyclists 

- To be safe during winter months you must be seen. Ensure you have lights on your bicycle are that they are working correctly.
- Pedestrians should carry a torch when walking during hours of darkness.
- A Hi-Viz jacket is an essential piece of clothing which will make you more visible to other roads users.
- Plan your route before your walk. Use footpaths where provided, if there is no footpath walk facing oncoming traffic and never walk on dual carriageways and motorways. Use pedestrian crossings when provided. 


Vehicle Advice

It’s so important to ensure that your vehicle is ‘winter ready’ and there are some checks you can carry out yourself as winter approaches;

- Make sure all your lights are clean and in working order. It’s a good idea to drive using dipped headlights during winter even during the day as it increases your visibility to other road users.
- Check coolant level and washer bottle. Add winter screen wash which will prevent washer jets from freezing.
- Check oil levels and top up if necessary.
- Check wiper blades for cracks or damage and replace if necessary.
- Check tyres. Ensure they have adequate tread depth and are inflated to the correct pressure.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media