Kildare Death Notices for today: Bank Holiday Monday, October 25

The death has occurred of Frank Ennis

Emlagher Lodge, Ballyfair, The Curragh, Kildare / Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath



Formerly of Castletown Geoghegan, Co. Westmeath. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Brother of the late Patsy, Joe and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Serena and Vanessa (and Vanessa's husband Paddy), sons Patrick and Francis, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Francis Rest in Peace

Reposing at his family home from 3pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Frank's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch

The death has occurred of Paddy (Pat) Curran

Great Southern, Newbridge, Kildare



Curran, Great Southern, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, 22nd October 2021, (peacefully) in St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Paddy (Pat), surrounded by his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sandra, sisters Kathleen, Rita, Rose, Eilish & Brid, mother-in-law Kay, brothers-in-law Cyril, Justin, Michael sisters-in-law Margaret & Margot, nieces, nephews extended family, relatives & friends. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown, for 11am. Funeral afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

The death has occurred of John Kenna

Main Street, Monasterevin, Kildare



John Kenna Main Street, Monasterevin County Kildare died on 24th October 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. A devoted husband to the late Helen, father to Noel, P.J. and Jacinta and their spouses Nollaig, Ann and Ciprian, adored grandfather to Jack, Rory, Holly, Sally, Sophie, Craoi and John. Sadly missed by his cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his many nieces, nephews and his wide family circle, his companions and his life long friends, his loving carers and his many loyal customers, serving his community for over 70 years.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm till 8pm (please wear face coverings and adhere to Social Distancing guidelines). Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of John Joseph (Joe) Donohoe

Grangehiggin, Kilmeague, Kildare / Robertstown, Kildare



John Joseph (Joe) Donohoe, Grangehiggin, Kilmeague and formerly of Robertstown, Co. Kildare, 24th October 2021, peacefully, at Naas Hospital.

Deeply loved by his wife Bridie, daughters Catherine, Noeleen and Joan,

brother Steve, sister Olive, sons-in-law Pat & Ciaran, grandchildren John, Roisin, Niamh, Padraic, Cathal, Aine, Orla and Fionn, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.



May his gentle soul rest in peace



Funeral arrangements later.







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John BRAZIL

Newbridge, Kildare



Brazil - John (Faughart Road, Crumlin and Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge) 23rd October 2021 (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital. Beloved son of the late John and Mary, predeceased by his brother Bernard. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Elizabeth and Josephine, brother-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and the wonderful and caring staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge

Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) DUNNE

Tilbury House, Jame's Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Curragh, Kildare



Joseph (Joe) Dunne (Tilbury House, Jame's Street, Kilkenny) October 22nd 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his sister Caroline. Deeply regretted by his mother Anne (McCabe), brother Seán, sisters Ann, Marie, Josephine, Noleen, Helen and Bernadette, his extended family and all his friends and staff from S.O.S., Kilkenny C.L.G.

May Joe Rest in Peace

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m on Monday (Oct. 25th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Tuesday followed by interment in Suncroft Cemetery, Curragh, Co. Kildare. Should you wish to leave a message for Joe's family, please do so below.

Joe's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Please observe all current guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The death has occurred of Fergal Maher

Crainn Ard, Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Kildare



Maher Fergal, Crainn Ard, Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. 21st October 2021. Unexpectedly and too soon after a short illness Fergal adored husband of Sam & loving stepfather to Amelie. Beloved son of Marie & the late Michael, the best brother to Barbara, Stephen & Cormac. Will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and many many friends.

Removal by Anderson & Leahy funeral directors on Monday afternoon to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for civil ceremony at 2pm.