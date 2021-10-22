County Council confirm water outage will take place in Kildare Town

File photo
A water outage will soon occur in Kildare Town, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
It said in a statement that that the outage will go from the Square of Kildare Town to the new Lidl on the Dublin Road in Kildare Town.
KCC confirmed that this will also affect Leinster Square and Magee Barracks.
The outage will occur on October 27, from 11pm Wednesday to 6am Thursday.
