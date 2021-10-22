Fire attack on car in Ballymore Eustace

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating an arson attack on a car in Ballymore Eustace.
The incident happened on the Main Street at around midnight on Thursday, October 14.
The Ford Kuga car was destroyed and a nearby window was blown in.
A man was seen acting suspiciously in the area before the incident.
Gardaí in Kilcullen are investigating.
