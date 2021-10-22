Minister welcomes news that Kildare has been awarded over €74,000 as part of new scheme

A Minister of State for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has welcomed the announcement that County Kildare has been awarded over €74,000 as part of new scheme.

Fine Gael (FG) Deputy Martin Heydon TD has said that he is happy to hear that a total of €74,029 has been allocated to five County Kildare projects through the Outdoor Recreation Scheme.

The news was announced by Minister for Justice and fellow FG politician Heather Humphreys under the Our Rural Future programme earlier today.

Deputy Heydon explained: "Working with Cllr. Tracey O’Dwyer, I am particularly delighted to see that Kilcullen has secured €9,900 for the provision of directional signage and information on a pedestrian and cycle looped route."

"The proposed route is a section of road from Kilcullen Church out along the Newabbey Road and would have formed part of the original SlÍ na Sláinte route."

He added that other successful projects include funding of €19,579 to prepare an illustrated guide to the canal trails in Kildare, €16,200 for self guided maps for the Greenway and Blueway Trials in County Kildare, €17,370 for Greenway and Ancillary Infrastructure in Ardclough such as picnic tables, bicycle racks, and €10,980 for the provision of cycle parking in St. Catherine’s Park in Leixlip.

Deputy Heydon continued: "Congratulations to the Parks Team in Kildare County Council for their success with these outdoor projects that will bring greater outdoor activities and connectivity to many rural areas of County Kildare."

"Investment in outdoor activities and provision of infrastructure to facilitate a safe outdoor experience is to be encouraged and I will continue to support Kildare County Council for any such funding opportunities," he concluded.

Earlier this week, Deputy Heydon made headlines after he publicly offered an idea for a new use of the Patrician Monastery, which is currently up for sale in Newbridge.