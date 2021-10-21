N7 driver gets 3 Penalty Points for filming crash

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A driver seen filming the scene of a crash on the N7 on a mobile phone has been hit with three Penalty Points.
A fine of €60 was also applied to the motorist.
Naas Roads Policing Unit said it was dealing with a traffic collision the N7 on Wednesday.
Officers observed a driver filming the scene of the collision on their phone as they drove by.
Gardaí said the driver was stopped and issued with a Fixed Penalty Charge Notice of €60 as well as three Penalty Points on their driving licence.
