Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 21

The death has occurred of Phil (Philomena) Dempsey (née Robinson)

Townspark, Athy, Kildare



Phil (Philomena) Dempsey (nee Robinson), Townspark, Athy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Rosemary, grandchildren Wayne, Nathalie, Michelle, Mary and Sarah, great-grandchildren Courtney, Callum, Saoirse, Lee, Rían, Archie and Sam, by her sisters Mary and Ann, brothers Mick and Dan, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Phil will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, R14 NX80 from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm on Thursday 21st. Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings. Removal on Friday afternoon from Thompson’s Funeral Home at 1.45pm to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by interment in Fontstown Cemetery, Athy, Co.Kildare. The Mass will be livestreamed, and can be viewed by clicking on the following link www.parishofathy.ie

Those who would have liked to attend Phil’s funeral, but to due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Marie Horrigan (née Byrne)

Abbeypark, Clane, Kildare / Whitehall, Dublin / Cork



Horrigan (nee Byrne), Marie, Abbeypark, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Whitehall, Dublin, October 19th 2021, peacefully, with her family by her side, in the loving care of the staff of Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late William (Liam), and sister of the late Carmel, Oliver, Noel, Stephen, Terry and Daniel, much loved mother of Maureen and Finbarr and mother-in-law to Sean and Kate, sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Sarah, Kate, Lisa, Martyn, Nikki, Tia and Billy, great-grandchildren, Harry, Evie, Tristan, Sonny, Nell and Kennedy, sister Peggy, sisters-in-law Pat and Kitty, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Marie's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am in St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

People are welcome to view Marie's Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

Reposing at Marie's residence on Thursday from 4-8pm, People are reminded to social distance, wear a mask and sanitise their hands.

The Funeral Cortège will be leaving Marie's residence in Clane at 9.30am to arrive at Clane Church for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, if people would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul by clicking on the following link : https://www.svp.ie/get-involved/donate.aspx

The death has occurred of Baby Annie Poppy O'Connell

Hillview Heights, Clane, Kildare



Baby Annie Poppy O’Connell (Hillview Heights, Clane, Co. Kildare) born sleeping on October 14th 2021 at the Rotunda Hospital. Beloved daughter of her loving parents Aisling and Noel, adored little sister of Ada. Sadly missed by all her family.

Funeral Service and House private, please.

Donations if desired to Féileacáin. Donations can be made by clicking on the following link : https://feileacain.ie/donate

Messages of condolence can be left for the family in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Declan POWER

Celbridge, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin



Power (Celbridge and formerly of Palmerstown) – Oct 19, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Declan, beloved husband of Agnes and dear father of Emma and Thomas; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, father Tommy, mother Pat, brothers Philip and Mark, Thomas’s partner Milla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside The Henry Grattan Pub). Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Donacomper Cemetery.

Due to current Government Guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Catherine Ryan

Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare Town, Kildare / Dolphins Barn, Dublin



Formerly of South Circular Road, Dolphins Barn, Dublin. Wife of the late Edward. Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home in her 103rd year. Sadly missed by her loving nephew John, niece Deirdre, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews John, Paul and Gerard, niece Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 10am on Friday with removal at 10.45am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.