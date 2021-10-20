Traffic restrictions in Kildare town on Sunday for Thoroughbred Run in memory of racehorse Galileo

The 2021 medal commemorating Galileo
Traffic restrictions will be in place in Kildare Town and its hinterland on Sunday for the annual Thoroughbred Run.
Running in honour of racehorse legend Galileo, who died in June, over 500 runners are expected to take part.
Proceeds will be distributed among clubs who provide volunteers to help with the race.
The event starts at 9am from Station Road with the finish line on Tully Road if people want to clap finishers while exercising social distancing.
