Kildare’s first Climate and Energy Week launched by Kildare Co Council  

Kildare County Council has launched Kildare’s first Climate and Energy Week which will take place from 26th – 29th October 2021.

The 4-day schedule of online and in-person events will focus on highlighting and raising awareness of our energy and climate action responsibilities. The events are planned throughout Kildare Climate & Energy Week and will cover themes such as energy awareness, biodiversity, green business innovation and community activation. Registrations for all events are available on the Kildare County Council website:

https://kildare.ie/ countycouncil/AllServices/ ClimateAction/ KildareClimateandEnergyWeek/

Kildare Climate & Energy Week is being hosted by Kildare County Council, supported by SEAI in partnership with communities, business, other state bodies and will feature panel discussions, demonstrations, presentations and expert insights.

The packed programme aims to share knowledge, demystify misconceptions and encourage people to switch on to the conversation and our collective and personal responsibilities to achieve a greener, more sustainable future.

Kildare Climate & Energy Week takes place at a time when we are reminded of the ongoing importance of addressing climate action and each of us as individuals have an important role to play.

Speaking at the launch of Kildare Climate & Energy Week, Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil, Cathaoirleach, Kildare County Council said; “I'm delighted to launch Kildare County Council's Climate and Energy Week. The Council continues to promote Climate awareness but is committed to acting upon it as well. We have been working with a range of community groups throughout the County that are bringing their passion and knowledge to the table. I encourage all Kildare people to get involved with the events happening throughout the week. Together we can build a more sustainable County and Country."

Sonya Kavanagh, Interim Chief Executive, Kildare County Council added: “Kildare County Council is proud to be hosting Kildare’s first ever Climate and Energy Week. We are committed to our objective to lead a climate resilient Kildare, working to build climate change resilience as well as protecting and promoting our natural and built environment for the well-being of present and future generations.”

"We are delighted to be partnering with SEAI as well as many community groups and businesses to deliver Kildare Climate & Energy Week and thank them for collaborating with us on this exciting and diverse programme of events.

"We hope Kildare Climate & Energy Week will help to increase awareness and understanding and encourage everyone to switch on to our collective Climate Action responsibilities.”

Ruth Buggie, Programme Manager, Sustainable Energy Communities, SEAI said: “SEAI provides dedicated supports to communities across Ireland to support their ambitions in achieving a sustainable energy future. Kildare County Council are championing the transition to clean energy and SEAI support their achievements in launching Kildare Climate and Energy Week, we hope it encourages more communities to get involved with the SEAI community network.”

Keep up to date on Kildare Climate & Energy Week on:

Twitter: @KildareCoCo

Facebook: @KildareCountyCouncil

And at #TimeToSwitchOn #KCEW21

