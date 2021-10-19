Search

19/10/2021

Local residents vow to clamp down on illegal dumpers in Kildoon area

The attendance at the launch of the Kidoon Community Alert Scheme in Nurney GAA / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A new community alert scheme for the Kildoon area near Nurney aims to tackle illegal dumping in the rural area with the help of local gardaí and Kildare County Council.
The newly-formed Kildoon District Community also wants the initiative to promote crime prevention while strengthening community spirit.
The scheme was launched in Nurney GAA last week where there were local Garda representatives as well as Muintir na Tíre present.
Kildoon District Community chairperson Martina Loakman told the Leader: “The local community aims to stamp out illegal dumping with the help of Kildare gardaí and Kildare Co Council.
“The Community Alert scheme will also help with crime prevention, improve community spirit and enhance the overall strength of the rural community."


Gardaí in attendance included Insp James Molloy, Sgt Jane Ryan, Garda Willie Cunningham, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh and Garda Sean O’Mahoney.

The Muintir Na Tíre representative for the Leinster region, Conor O'Leary - pictured above with Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh - with was also present.

Local politicians who attended included Cllr Mark Leigh of the Labour Party.

Presentation
There was a Garda presentation on its Lighting up and Locking up operation to help prevent burglaries during the winter months ahead.

Advice was also given out on road safety for pedestrians and safety in the community.

The Kildoon area has a varied landscape of woodland, bog and a network of rural roads which are sometimes used for illegal dumping.

The area is home to a tight-knit community of families.

