19/10/2021

From seafood to sit-ups: former fisheries facility in Maynooth could become new gym, planning permission documents show

Kildare retailer appeals over Council gym decision

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A former fisheries facility in Maynooth situated near the River Rye could get renovation works to turn it into a new gym, recent planning permission documents show.

Under the applicant name Roger Satchwell, the document on the Kildare County Council (KCC) website outlines that Mr Satchwell wishes to change the use of the existing building, which is located at Maynooth Fisheries at Mariavilla on the Dunboyne Road, from use as a reception building for a catch and release fisheries facility to a new proposed use as a gym.

It further explains that he wishes to reconfigure the internal layout of the existing building, and to extend the building with a low profile, lean-to type structure (at a maximum height of 4.438 m) to the north-east (110.541 sq/mts).

He is also seeking permission from KCC to provide male and female changing rooms with toilet and shower facilities, an entrance hall, a fitness room and a reception area.

Mr Satchwell also wants to move the existing previously permitted entrance  to a new proposed location which is west of the existing entrance, and to re-configurate all existing fully permeable surface parking facilities to include 52 standard car parking bays, two mobility impaired parking bays and a covered bicycle shelter with a capacity for a minimum of 6 bicycles, in addition to all associated site works and services to facilitate the proposed development.

The date received is listed as October 18, while the submission-by date is for November 21.

A due date of December 12 has also been listed.

