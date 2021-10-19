Council wants to hire "portable office block" for some workers

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council is looking to hire a portable office block for its depot at Silliot Hill recycling centre and civic amenity near Kilcullen.
The temporary accommodation is for a team of four employees.
The Council said it needs to hire the office block for at least three years, with an option to extend for an additional two years.
The tender requires the new unit to be brilliant white in colour, similar in design and appearance to the existing two portable units already onsite.
The tender includes delivery to site, off-load, lift into position, level, and align.
Connection of the electrics and broadband to local onsite facilities does not form part of the tender, according to Construction Information Services database.
The deadline for submission of tenders is November 8.
