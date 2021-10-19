Search

19/10/2021

UPDATE: Contract for €30 million ring road in Kildare due to be signed

Council need €35 million for Athy Ring Road works

File Pic: Athy ring road plans

The contract for a ring road worth €30 million in a Kildare town is being signed today, it has been confirmed.

Last week, a Distributor Road Main Works Contract has been awarded to the ring road in the town of Athy.

The announcement was confirmed by BAM Civil, who are located in Kill.

The new route is being designed to funnel chronic traffic congestion out of the town centre.

It was first pitched in the 1970s, but it was mooted.

Building works are expected to take place within the next month.

In an interview with KFM Radio Station, Athy Labour Councillor, Aoife Breslin called the signing "a very big day for the people of Athy".

Other politicians who have welcomed the news about the ring road include Labour Senator Mark Wall, Fine Gael TD and Minister Martin Heydon, and Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin.

