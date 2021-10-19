Search

19/10/2021

Stop/Go system to be put into place in Naas to facilitate footpath works

Footpath works in Paulstown welcomed by local councillors

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Stop/Go traffic management system will be put put into place in Naas soon in order to facilitate footpath works.

Kildare County Council (KCC) confirmed in a recent statement that footpath upgrade and widening works will take place at Sallins Road, Naas, Co Kildare (The Orchard to Oldtown Demesne).

Works will take place from Wednesday October 20 to Friday October 22 2021, subject to weather conditions.

Working hours each day from 8am to 6pm.

KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.

