Local road closures to lead to traffic delays this week

Major disruption is expected this week as the R445 route into Kildare Town will be closed at times to allow for resurfacing.

Digital display signs are in place warning of the road works and alerting road users about diversions.

Kildare County Council said road resurfacing works will be carried out along the R445 into Kildare Town until Friday, October 22.

A spokesperson said: “Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.

“Co-operation (of road users) is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Meanwhile, the Council also said that road resurfacing works will be carried out from the Military Road to the Athgarvan Road in

Newbridge from from October 18 to November 5 between 6.30pm and 5.30am.

It said traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.

A three-day closure of the busy Moorefield Road in Newbridge last due to wastewater works led to traffic delays throughout the town.