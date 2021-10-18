Local artists' gallery relaunched in Kildare town

A group of local artists have relaunched a gallery in Kildare town.

SULT is a group of multi-disciplinary Kildare artists who have come together in a collective manner to promote and market their work.

Despite exhibitions and arts events being deferred or cancelled this year, the group has continued to create, design and produce new work.

The gallery is based in the former Boland’s Pub on Market Square in Kildare town.



Workshops

Workshops for members of the public are also planned at the venue throughout November.

The word SULT is Irish for enjoyment, pleasure, craic, satisfaction and fun and the artists said it encapsulates elements found in all their work.

The members include stained glass and ceramic artists, painters, printmakers and sculptors.

During the Covid restrictions, artists were able to continue working in their own studios but with the lockdown, there were few available routes to market the resulting artworks.

A spokeperson for the group said: “We recognised the power of a group of like-minded people and are using our united energies to promote our art.

“Our message is that ‘Art is for Everybody’. Original art is fun but it is also important. It celebrates a moment and place in time. It is personal and it honours our combined heritage.”

Each artist on the www.sultartists.com website has a profile, contact details and works which are available to purchase directly from the artist or through the site. The website, Facebook and Instagram platforms are updated regularly with events, exhibitions and news about members.