Opening date for new state-of-the-art forensic lab in Kildare confirmed

The official opening date for a new Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) Lab based in Kildare has been confirmed.

It is understood that the new state forensic lab in Celbridge is due to be completed within the next 12 months.

Minister for Justice and Equality Heather Humphreys made the announcement recently, in addition to revealing an updated time line for the construction of the facility in Backweston.

She added that the €65 million project should be finished in the third quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms Emma Rooney, an Executive Officer and P.A. to the Director General of the FSI Chris Enright, said: "After commissioning and validation, FSI will transfer services to this new facility on a phased basis over several months."

"The new facility is purpose-built for the full range of Chemical Analysis, DNA and Physical Analysis services that FSI provides today."

She added that it will include "state-of-the-art" search rooms for the recovery of trace evidence, which will assist in serious crime and Missing Persons investigations.

"In addition, the new lab will also provide accommodation and laboratory space to increase capacity and support the growing demand for FSI services," Ms Rooney said."

The Backweston campus is already home to five other state labs, including the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory, the Pesticide Control Service and the Dairy Science Lab.