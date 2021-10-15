Work to begin on €7m school extension project in South Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Work is expected to begin soon on a two-storey extension and refurbishment of Scoil Mhicil Naofa in Athy.
Being constructed are 12 general classrooms, five Special Needs classrooms, a GP Hall, library and administration rooms.
The new development is located on the site of the existing school at Mount Hawkins.
Also in the designs is new car parking and two new ball courts.
Works are expected to take in the region of two years to complete, according to Construction Information Services database.
The total estimated construction value of the project is €7m.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.