Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 14

The death has occurred of Thomas (Louie) Flynn

Woodside Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Mullingar Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife of 50 years Pauline, children Damien, Mandy, Michelle, Joanne, Paul, Shane and Anna, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and his two pets Bailey and Poppy.

May Louis Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Bernadette SCULLY (née Ryan)

Coolree, Enfield, Kildare / Carbury, Kildare



Formerly Drehid Cross, Carbury. Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her children Rose, Geraldine, Bernie, John, Michael, Annemarie, Cora, and Padraig, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her treasured lifelong friends.

May Bernadette Rest in Peace

Bernadette will repose at her home in Coolree (Eircode A83DK44) today, Thursday, from 3pm to 7pm. Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines. Due to the current restrictions there will be a family funeral on Friday (15th Oct) at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Bernadette's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Condolences can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. Bernadette's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Daisy) Allen (née Mahon)

Ballinteer, Dublin / Rathangan, Kildare / Valleymount, Wicklow



Allen, Margaret (Daisy) (Née Mahon), Ballinteer and formerly of Rathangan and Valleymount. October 12th, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic, Swords. Beloved wife of the late Pat and much-loved mother of Joe, Andrew, Thomas, Pat, Mary, Mairead, Lily, Anne Marie, and Carmel. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, 24 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, brothers John, Tony and Desmond, sisters-in-law Anne and Kathleen, sons in law, daughters in law, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at St. John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer, for funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, 14th October and followed by burial in Baltyboys Cemetery, Blessington, Co. Wicklow. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Daisy, 100 persons max, family and close relations only may attend the funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend Daisy’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Live Stream: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Dalton

7 Upper St. Joseph's Tce., Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, son Jason, daughter Amanda, brothers Martin and Johnny, daughter-in-law Chanel, son-in-law Aidan, brothers-in-law Mick, Jim and Joseph, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Brigid, grandchildren Kerri, Nikita, Cayden and Amelia-May, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday (15th October) with Rosary at 8pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 3pm (Church limited to 50% capacity). The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Betty Forde (née McAsey)

Ballagh, Monasterevin, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



The death has occurred of Betty Forde (nee McAsey), Ballagh, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare on October 9th 2021. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Athy surrounded by the loving care of the nursing staff. Sadly missed by her family, friends, neighbours, residents and staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

May Betty Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin (Church limited to 50% capacity). Burial afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.