13/10/2021

Pamper yourself at GLOW Nail & Beauty in Kildare town

Located in Kildare town centre, GLOW Nail & Beauty Salon caters to all beauty needs of customers under one roof.

GLOW offers the most affordable yet luxurious and relaxing experience that will have you feeling and looking your absolute best!

Jessica Marquez of GLOW Nail & Beauty 

Skilled staff and technicians offer the best services in beauty with expertise in nails, pedicures, waxing, eyecare and more all under an inviting comfortable atmosphere.

GLOW takes Covid-19 restrictions very seriously to ensures the health and safety of customers and staff.
Sneeze guards will be installed on every table to keep our customers and employees safe. All customers will be seated six feet apart.

Hand sanitizers will be available all throughout the store.

All staff will regularly clean and sanitize all areas of the store.

Staff will consult and monitor the health of our team members and encourage sick members to stay home.

To ensure the safety of customers and employees, please limit personal guest to one person.

All customers are required to wear a mask.

Opening Hours

Monday: 10am to 6pm;
Thursday:10am to 6pm;
Wednesday:10am to 6pm;
Thursday: 10am to 8pm;
Friday: 10am to 8pm;
Saturday: 10am to 6pm;
Sunday: 11am to 6pm.

SPECIAL OFFERS
GLOW Nail & Beauty currently has very Special Offers it is offering customers:
Shellac/ Eyebrows Shape & Wax & Tint for only €43.
Gel Extensions / Eyebrows Shape & Tint for only €70.
Shellac Hands & Toes for only €55.
Book now at www.glownails.ie or 087 333 7111.

Find GLOW Nail & Beauty on social media: glow on Facebook and Letss_glow on Instagram.

Book your Christmas appointments now. Gift Vouchers also available.

