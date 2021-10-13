Search

13/10/2021

Kildare County Council announce footpath works to take place tonight in Newbridge

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced that footpath works will take place tonight.

It said in a statement: "Please note that footpath works will be carried out along the L4079 Military Road, Newbridge tonight Wednesday October 13."

It is understood that Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.

KCC added that the co-operation of the public is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.

