Local Whist group back playing cards again after 18 months

The Narraghmore Whist group will be returning to its regular venue of Moone Parish Hall on Wednesday, October 27 at 8.30pm.
The popular group, which was forced to cancel weekly games in March 2020 due to Covid-19, has up to 80 players from four counties.
Organiser Bryan Jackson said: "After a long 18 months I'm delighted that the Narraghmore Whist Group is resuming on Wednesday 27th October at 8.30pm in Moone Parish Hall and every Wednesday thereafter.
"Our players come from all over the county, including Wicklow, Laois and Carlow.
"We're looking forward to meeting our friends old and new, everyone is welcome.
"Any queries contact Bryan Jackson on (086) 360 2014."
