13/10/2021

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 13

The late Terry Mountford

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The death has occurred of TERRY MOUNTFORD
Woodview, Rathangan, Kildare

MOUNTFORD Terry (Woodview, Rathangan and late of Werrington Road, Bucknall, Stoke on Trent) - 9th October 2021 (peacefully) in Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Olwyn. Terry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Liz, daughters Lauren and Eva and son Adam, Lauren's partner Ross, granddaughter Luna, his father Terry and partner Marg, step-father Barry, sister Tammy, brothers-in-law Neil, Alan, James and Johnny, mother-in-law Bridie, father-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Carmel, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

Sleep sound my darling Terry

 

 

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12.30 to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for Humanist Service at 2pm. The service can be viewed on Newlands Cross webcam:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to IMNDA https://fundraise.imnda.ie/donate

and Research Motor Neurone Disease

https://www.justgiving.com/researchmotorneurone

The death has occurred of Betty Forde
Monasterevin, Kildare / Athy, Kildare

 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Imelda Mahon (née O'Brien)
Ballinabarna, Athy, Kildare

Peacefully,in the loving care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare. Wife of the late Joe Mahon and sister of the late Kathleen, Mary, Phil and Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Rose Gallen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday (13th October). Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Ita's Church, Kilmead for Requiem Mass at 11am (church limited to 50% capacity). The Mass will be live streamed on https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie . Burial afterwards in Fonstown Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

